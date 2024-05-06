Diamond Thomas, 32, has been arrested following an investigation into the fatal stabbing of Archie Phillips, both of Temple Hills, on Saturday afternoon, authorities announced.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called at approximately 1:15 p.m. on May 4 to investigate a domestic-related stabbing that was reported inside an apartment in the 4200 block of 28th Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found Phillips suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and it was determined that Thomas allegedly stabbed him during an argument.

Thomas was charged with manslaughter and other related offenses. She's being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The fatal stabbing remains under investigation.

