Nyah Strong Hairston, 20, of Largo, has been identified by state police investigators as the person who was found in a vehicle that crashed into a ditch on Friday night.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m. on May 3, state police troopers were called to investigate a reported crash after a vehicle was found in the southbound lanes of I-495 near Landover Road in Hyattsville.

Upon arrival, troopers found an unresponsive Hairston inside a Nissan Versa in a ditch.

Troopers were forced to break a window to gain entry to the Nissan, and once inside, they were able to extricate Hairston and provided first aid until paramedics arrived, where the located "an apparent gunshot wound."

The fatal incident remains under investigation.

