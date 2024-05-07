Five Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash On Beltway Near I-95 In Prince George's County

Motorists can expect "major delays," police say, following the crash that left three with life-threatening injuries, and sent two others to the hospital.

According to Maryland State Police, one person has been confirmed dead and four others are hospitalized.

The crash was reported past Exit 25, leaving two left lanes closed on the Outer Loop, and the left lane on the Inner Loop shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

