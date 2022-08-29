Contact Us
Teen Charged In Connection To Fatal Weekend Shooting In Suitland: Police

Zak Failla
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another 17-year-old in Suitland on Sunday.
A teenager in Maryland will be charged as an adult after allegedly murdering a 17-year-old girl in Suitland, authorities announced.

On Monday, Aug. 29, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit announced that a 17-year-old man from Suitland has been arrested and charged in the death of Ter’Nijah Ryals on Sunday, Aug. 28.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. on Sunday night, officers from the department responded to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officials said they located Ryals with a gunshot wound. She was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation determined that the suspect and Ryals were among a group in an ongoing dispute that came to a head on Sunday afternoon, culminating in the shooting.

Officials said the suspect - whose name has not been released - was charged with manslaughter and is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George's County Police Department by calling (301) 516-2512.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit their information online.

