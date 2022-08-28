New Homicide Under Investigation In Prince George's County: Officials

Another homicide has been reported in Prince George’s County, officials said.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 2000 block of Amherst Road in Hyattsville for a welfare check, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers were met with an adult woman inside the residence who had suffered from trauma to her body from an undisclosed incident.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect has been identified, nor has a motive been released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation has been asked to contact detectives at Prince George’s Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

