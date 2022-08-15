Multiple Fatal Weekend Shootings Under Investigation In Prince George's County

Know anything?

Several fatal weekend shootings are under investigation within a typically quiet Maryland county, authorities announced.

In Prince George’s County, investigations have been launched into at least three fatal shootings that were reported during the weekend that began on Friday, Aug. 12.

First, officers from the Homicide Unit were called shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, where they found 29-year-old Washington, DC resident Kavon Glover’s body in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

Police said that officers were called to the 12800 block of William Beans Road at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Saturday morning, where they located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, officers were called to a shooting in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in Upper Marlboro, where they found Cheltenham resident Tyren Spry, 21, with a fatal gunshot in the roadway.

A third shooting in Prince George's County, previously reported by Daily Voice, is also under investigation.

No suspects have been identified in any of the shootings.

$25,000 rewards have been offered in each case for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the shooting suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal incident has been asked to contact investigators by calling (301) 516-2512.

Tipsters looking to remain anonymous can all call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online.

