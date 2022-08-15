Contact Us
Shooting Suspect At Large, Possible Road-Rage Victim ID'd By Police In Prince George's County

Zak Failla
Prince George's County Police
Prince George's County Police

Police investigators in Maryland have released new information as they continue to investigate a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County.

Fort Washington resident Terrence Koonce, 51, was shot and killed on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department, though the shooting suspect remains at large.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m on Aug. 14, patrol officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said that Koonce was found in the middle of the road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) and a motive in this case,” police said. “Preliminarily, detectives are looking into whether this was possible road rage.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal incident has been asked to contact investigators by calling (301) 516-2512.

Tipsters looking to remain anonymous can all call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online.

