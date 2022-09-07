Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Prince George's Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Victim Dies Days After Prince George's Crash

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Briya Rumsey
Briya Rumsey Photo Credit: Kelli Nicole Facebook photo

An Upper Marlboro girl who died days after being involved in Seat Pleasant crash has been identified, authorities say.

Briya Rumsey, 19, succumbed to her injuries after a car she was a passenger in struck a SUV Central Avenue around 8:30 a.m., Sunday June 26, according to Prince George's County Police.

The sedan Rumsey was traveling in was driving east on Central Avenue when the westbound SUV attempted to make a turn on the Capital Beltway. For unknown reasons, the sedan struck the passenger side of the SUV as the vehicle was trying to turn. 

Rumsey was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead several days later. The drivers of each vehicle sustained non life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case number 22-0030904. 

