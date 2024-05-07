Officer Charles Williams, Jr., who has been with the department since 2015, was arrested early on Tuesday morning for assault.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, a deputy responded at around 1 a.m. on May 7 to Williams' home, and during the investigation, allegedly the officer allegedly struck him.

Williams has been suspended with pay following his arrest for second-degree assault.

More information is expected to be released.

