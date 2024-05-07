Fog/Mist 52°

SHARE

Officer Charles Williams Jr. Suspended For Assault Arrest

A Prince George's County Police officer has been suspended after allegedly assaulting a Charles County Sheriff's deputy investigating a reported domestic disturbance, officials say.

The Prince George's County Police officer is accused of assaulting a Charles County Sheriff's deputy.

The Prince George's County Police officer is accused of assaulting a Charles County Sheriff's deputy.

 Photo Credit: Facebook via Charles County Sheriff / Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officer Charles Williams, Jr., who has been with the department since 2015, was arrested early on Tuesday morning for assault.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, a deputy responded at around 1 a.m. on May 7 to Williams' home, and during the investigation, allegedly the officer allegedly struck him.

Williams has been suspended with pay following his arrest for second-degree assault. 

More information is expected to be released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE