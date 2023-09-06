Officer Caught On Viral Video Was Previously Disciplined For Abuse In Prince George's: Police

Cpl. Francesco Marlett is being investigated by the agency's Internal Affairs Division (IAD) after a TikTok video of him took the Internet by storm when he was caught on camera kissing and embracing a woman before taking her to the back of his police vehicle.

The video first came the light on Tuesday, Sept. 5, according to the department, which promptly suspended the corporal, Chief Malik Aziz said. It has been viewed millions of time since being posted on social media..

The video was posted on Labor Day and had garnered thousands of comments that ranged from clever to cross.

The IAD is now investigating witnesses and is attempting to determine what happened in the events leading up to, and after the video.

Once the IAD investigation is finished, the details will be shared with Aziz and potential disciplinary action will be determined.

"I know the officer’s actions seen on these videos have sparked a range of emotions in the community and put a negative spotlight on this agency and the many hard-working women and men who wear our uniform," the chief said.

"I expect every officer to conduct themselves in a way that will not dishonor this agency or this county," Aziz continued. "I assure the residents of Prince George’s County I take this matter extremely seriously."

According to police, this isn't Marlett's first time toeing the line with the law.

In 2016, he was internally disciplined for unbecoming conduct/child abuse and unbecoming conduct/assault. He was removed from the next promotional cycle and fined $1500 for his actions, in that case.

According to Maryland Judiciary Case Search, in 2019, a hearing was held in Calvert County and a judge denied a petition for a peace order after ruling there was no statutory basis.

A similar instance repeated itself earlier this year.

"In both of those instances, we took these allegations seriously and IAD conducted administrative investigations and ruled the allegations unfounded," officials noted. "In the 2023 case, the Administrative Charging Committee concurred with the findings and recommended that the charges were unfounded."

