Funeral Arrangements Announced For Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High

Funeral arrangements have been set for three-term Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High who unexpectedly passed away earlier this month.

High, who has been the sheriff since December 2010, a veteran law enforcement agent, died on Thursday, Nov. 17 from unannounced causes.

A viewing for High has been scheduled for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 2020 St. Joseph’s Drive in Upper Marlboro, officials announced.

That will be followed by a funeral mass at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at The Show Place Arena on Pennsylvania Avenue in Upper Marlboro, and a funeral procession immediately following that will head to the cemetery.

Internment will be held at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery on Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro. A reception will then be held at the FOP Lodge 89 until 7 p.m. at 2905 Old Largo Road in Upper Marlboro.

“Expressions of Sympathy may be made in lieu of flowers by donating in the name of Sheriff Melvin C. High to either the Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) Maryland Chapter or to the American Heart Association.”

