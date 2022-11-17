Maryland Mourns Death Of Longtime Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High, 78

Maryland is mourning the loss of longtime Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High, who died at the age of 78.

High, who has been the sheriff since December 2010, has a lengthy career in law enforcement that dates back to 1969 when he joined the Metropolitan Police Department before eventually making his way to Maryland.

Officials said that High began feeling ill and checked himself into the hospital before unexpectedly dying. His cause of death has not been confirmed by the sheriff's office.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy remembered High as “a supporter, an advisor, and a mentor.”

Other police agencies that were impacted by High during his decades-long career also expressed their sorry and shared condolences following his passing.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that High “will be remembered for his service to our community and commitment to the safety of Prince Georgians.”

Alsobrooks also noted that High served in various capacities throughout the DMV region, including as the Chief of Police for Prince George’s County and Norfolk, Virginia, and Assistant Chief of Police for Washington, DC.

“We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Sheriff Melvin High. Sheriff High has been a dedicated public service to the residents of Prince George’s for nearly 20 years,” she said.

“Sheriff High was especially involved in efforts to fight domestic violence in our community, launching the annual Purple Light Nights program in October during his tenure,” Alsobrooks continued. “We are asking Prince Georgians to join us in praying for Sheriff High's family, including his wife, Brenda, and his daughter, Tracy, as they navigate this very difficult time.”

In his stead, Col. Darrin Palmer, the current chief assistant sheriff, will serve as the interim Prince George’s County sheriff until Lt. Col. John D.B. Carr assumes the position after running uncontested for the seat in the November election.

