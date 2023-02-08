Teens Busted While Driving Stolen Kia In Capitol Heights: Police

Two teens have been arrested after they were caught driving a Kia that had been reported stolen in Prince George's County, authorities say.

Tyree Pearson, 19, and Kevin Hawkins, 18, were busted after police noticed the Kia, which had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction, around 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Prince George's County police.

Detectives stopped the vehicle in the 1400 block of Opus Avenue in Capitol Heights, and took both teens into custody.

A USB charging cord was found in the car, which police believe the teens used to start the vehicle in a method that has become increasingly popular for thieves to use on Hyundais and Kias.

The teens have been charged with theft, unauthorized removal of a vehicle, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and additional charges. They were transported to the Department of Corrections.

Police are advising residents to remove or hide USB cords kept inside vehicles to help prevent further theft from occurring.

