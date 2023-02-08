Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Teens Busted While Driving Stolen Kia In Capitol Heights: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Tyree Pearson (left), Kevin Hawkins
Tyree Pearson (left), Kevin Hawkins Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

Two teens have been arrested after they were caught driving a Kia that had been reported stolen in Prince George's County, authorities say.

Tyree Pearson, 19, and Kevin Hawkins, 18, were busted after police noticed the Kia, which had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction, around 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Prince George's County police.

Detectives stopped the vehicle in the 1400 block of Opus Avenue in Capitol Heights, and took both teens into custody.

A USB charging cord was found in the car, which police believe the teens used to start the vehicle in a method that has become increasingly popular for thieves to use on Hyundais and Kias.

The teens have been charged with theft, unauthorized removal of a vehicle, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and additional charges. They were transported to the Department of Corrections.

Police are advising residents to remove or hide USB cords kept inside vehicles to help prevent further theft from occurring.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.