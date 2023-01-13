USB Social Media Trend Helps MD Teens Steal Kia In DC, Police Say

A Maryland teen has been arrested after using a USB charging cord to steal a vehicle, authorities say.

The 17-year-old was stopped by police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the 8000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton after officers found him driving a vehicle that had been stolen out of Washington, DC, according to Prince George's County police.

When officers inspected the vehicle, they found a USB charging cord on the driver's side floorboard which detectives believe the teen used to start the vehicle.

The method of using a USB cord to start a vehicle has reportedly become a recent trend that has been shared on social media nationwide.

Police are encouraging vehicle owners to remove charger cords from their vehicle, or hide them, to prevent vehicle theft.

The teen was charged with theft, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, and several other charges before being released to a guardian.

If anyone has information on regarding this case, they are urged to contact WAVE detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

