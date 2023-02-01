Bowie Teens Accused Of Using USB Cord To Steal Kia In Social Media Trend: Police

Three Bowie teenagers have been arrested after stealing a Kia in Prince George's County in what police believe was a part of an ongoing social media trend, authorities say.

Two 14-year-old boys and a third 15-year-old boy were all taken into custody after they were stopped while driving a stolen Kia in the 2800 block of Curtis Drive in Temple Hills around 10:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Prince George's County Police.

The Kia had recently been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction, prompting officers to pull over the teens.

While searching the vehicle, investigators found a USB extension cord which police believe was used to start and steal the vehicle. Police say that the trend has been being shared across social media as a popular way to steal Hyundais and Kias.

Officials are encouraging vehicle owners to remove all charger cords from vehicles or at least hide them, and to consider purchasing a brake pedal club, alarm, or theft prevention device.

The teens each face multiple charges including theft, unlawful removal of a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Following their arrest, the juveniles were released to a guardian.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are urged to contact WAVE detectives at 301-516-3788.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.