Shock Spreads After DC Man Killed In Landover

Shock and sadness spread following the murder of a Washington DC man in Maryland over the weekend.

Michael Westpoint, 51, was found shot to death outside of a building in the 2600 block of Kent Village Drive around 11 p.m., Saturday, April 8, according to Prince George's County police.

Police were offering a $25,000 reward for information about the murder and are looking to identify potential suspects and a motive for the crime,

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

