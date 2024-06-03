Johny Carasco has been identified as the rider of a Suzuki motorcycle who was involved in a fatal crash in Prince George's County early on June 3.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday morning, troopers were called to a stretch of northbound lanes of I-95 in Laurel near Maryland Route 198, where there was a reported crash involving a motorcyclist.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Suzuki, operated by Carrasco, and a Honda Civic were traveling in the merge lanes of north I-95 to MD 198 when the Suzuki struck the back of the Honda.

The Silver Spring resident was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Following the crash, northbound I-95 was closed for more than an hour as state police investigated.

