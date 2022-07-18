Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: Coast Guard Looking For Missing 10-Year-Old Swimmer Swept Away By Water In Maryland
News

One Dead, Four Injured In Kettering Crash: Reports

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Intersection of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place where crash occurred.
Intersection of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place where crash occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman has died after a fatal single-vehicle collision in Prince George's County, authorities say.

The vehicle struck a tree shortly before 6 p.m., Sunday, July 17, near the intersection of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place, according to Prince George's police.

A female passenger in the vehicle was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. 

The four other occupants were taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.