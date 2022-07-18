One Dead, Four Injured In Kettering Crash: Reports

A woman has died after a fatal single-vehicle collision in Prince George's County, authorities say.

The vehicle struck a tree shortly before 6 p.m., Sunday, July 17, near the intersection of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place, according to Prince George's police.

A female passenger in the vehicle was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The four other occupants were taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

