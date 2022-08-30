Contact Us
News

Former MD Mayor Who Died In January Accused Of Embezzling $2.2M From Schools

AJ Goldbloom
Kevin Ward
Kevin Ward Photo Credit: Kevin Ward's Facebook Page

Kevin Ward, the late and former mayor of Hyattsville, allegedly stole over $2 million from D.C. charter schools, NBC4 Washington reported.

Ward, who died by suicide in January, used the money to buy personal property, such as luxury cars, instead of using it to buy computers and tablets for students, the website said.

Officials are working to seize about 10 cars, land in West Virginia, and rare sports memorabilia that Ward bought with the money he was responsible while serving as technology director, reports said.

Over the pandemic, Ward allegedly urged the schools to pay a Maryland technology company, to provide equipment for students, but investigations revealed that the company did not exist, NBC4 Washington detailed.

Click here for the full story from NBC4 Washington.

