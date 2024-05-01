Brittany Young, 35, has been identified as the pedestrian who was hospitalized with traumatic injuries on Tuesday, April 23 in the unincorporated section of Bowie, police say.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, at approximately 9:15 p.m. on the night of the strike, officers were called to the area of Pleasant Prospect Road and Bishops Content Road to investigate a crash.

Police say that Young was struck in the median of the roadway, and she was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries until she passed away on April 30.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation a week later.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.