Man Barricaded In Prince George's Home Following Reported Shooting, Police Say (Developing)

Some residents in Prince George's County were advised by police to shelter in place as officers dealt with a barricaded man inside a single-family home following a reported shooting.

The barricade was reported in the&nbsp;2100 block of Beechwood Road in Prince George's County.

Zak Failla
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Beechwood Road following a reported shooting at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, prompting police to advise that some "in the immediate vicinity (should) shelter in place at the lowest level of the home." 

The incident led to several road closures in the area.

"Our Emergency Services Team is on scene. Traffic will be affected until this situation is resolved," according to officials.

The barricade was ongoing as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

