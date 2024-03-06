Footage Shows Suspects Moments Before Knifepoint Sexual Assault In Hyattsville

The woman was walking near the 6000 block of Ager Road in Hyattsville when two men grabbed her and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint in a nearby wooded area around 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 4.

The surveillance footage shows the suspects following her beforehand and running away after the assault.

No other sexual assaults have been reported in the area, police added.

Investigators are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Scroll down for the full video clip of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-772-4908.

