Woman Held At Knifepoint, Sexually Assaulted In Hyattsville: Police

The woman was walking near the 6000 block of Ager Road in Hyattsville when two men grabbed her around 5:05 p.m. Monday, March 4, police said.

The suspects then “sexually assaulted her at knifepoint in a wooded area" and "ran from the scene," according to police.

No other sexual assaults have been reported in the area, police added.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detectives with the Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908. Those wishing to stay anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Please refer to case number 24-0013331. A cash reward is available in connection with this case.

