14-Year-Old From DC Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Beltsville Man: MPD

Police say that the teen from Northeast DC was arrested on Monday and charged with felony murder while armed for his alleged role in the killing of Beltsville resident Rafael Adolfo Gomez, 34, in July.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, officers were called to the 2200 block of 6th Street NW to investigate a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Gomez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, reportedly from a botched robbery. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Following his death, his former co-workers raised nearly $30,000 to help support his family.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our beloved colleague, Rafael Gomez,” organizers of the fundraiser wrote. “Rafael passed away on (July 13) due to a robbery gun shot wound.

“It is with great sorrow that we share this news, as Rafael was not only a valued employee but also a vital part of our work family.”

His death remains under investigation.

