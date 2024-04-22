Suitland resident Herminia Gamit has been identified by police as the woman who was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon in Oxon Hill, officials confirmed.

At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday, April 19, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the area of Oxon Hill Road and Clipper Way, where there was a reported crash.

Gamit was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died. The injuries sustained by the other two drivers and their passengers were all described as being non-life-threatening.

According to the department, the preliminary probe determined that the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Oxon Hill Road, though it remains under investigation days after the fatal incident.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.