Coworkers Mourn Loss Of MD Man Killed In DC Shooting Robbery

Rafael Adolfo Gomez, of Beltsville, was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 2200 block of 6th Street, Northwest, on Thursday, July 13, DC Metro police said.

The 34-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As detectives seek assistance in locating a vehicle of interest, a white Nissan SUV last seen bearing Maryland tags 5EW6340, friends of Gomez's were raising money for his funeral.

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our beloved colleague, Rafael Gomez," a GoFundMe reads. "Rafael passed away on 7-13-23 due to a robbery gun shot wound. It is with great sorrow that we share this news, as Rafael was not only a valued employee but also a vital part of our work family."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.