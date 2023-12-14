Suspected Driver Located After Hit-Run Crash That Killed Tree Trimmer In Silver Spring: Police

Henrico resident Jadien Ranard Jones, 39, was allegedly driving a white 2021 Freightliner straight truck that killed 57-year-old Eric Lewis, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Montgomery County early on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 13 on I-495 near Georgia Avenue.

At the time of the crash, traffic cones were set up in the right shoulder of I-495 in Silver Spring, and police say that the crew was in the process of removing equipment from their work trucks and setting up roadway signs when Jones veered onto the right shoulder, through several cones and the foreman.

He then fled.

According to state police, the truck was later located at the Home Depot Distribution Center in Sparrows Point, which led them directly to Jones.

Charges are pending, officials said, as the investigation continues.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.