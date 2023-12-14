Fair 40°

Suspected Driver Located After Hit-Run Crash That Killed Tree Trimmer In Silver Spring: Police

Police have tracked down the suspected hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a tree trimmer from DC operating in a work zone on I-95 in Maryland., state police say

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police
 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
Henrico resident Jadien Ranard Jones, 39, was allegedly driving a white 2021 Freightliner straight truck that killed 57-year-old Eric Lewis, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Montgomery County early on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 13 on I-495 near Georgia Avenue.

At the time of the crash, traffic cones were set up in the right shoulder of I-495 in Silver Spring, and police say that the crew was in the process of removing equipment from their work trucks and setting up roadway signs when Jones veered onto the right shoulder, through several cones and the foreman.

He then fled.

According to state police, the truck was later located at the Home Depot Distribution Center in Sparrows Point, which led them directly to Jones.

Charges are pending, officials said, as the investigation continues.

