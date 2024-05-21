Bethesda resident Ivonne Zhou who studied biology at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill made the most of her time on the quiz show, missing out on a monumental upset by a mere one dollar.

Zhou's episode aired on Monday, May 20.

During the episode, she was able to accrue a $7,000 score before doubling it on the Final Jeopardy! question for an impressive $14,000 total that was only bested by three-time champ Grant DeYoung, a grocery clerk from Arizona, who wisely ended with $14,001.

A graduate of Montgomery Blair High School, Zhou is set to graduate with the class of 2024 with a bachelor's degree in Biostatistics and Quantitative Biology, according to her LinkedIn account.

On Monday's episode, topics in the first round ranged from children's literature and rhyming words to "sandwich potpourri" and questions about the Garfield franchise asked by Chris Pratt.

Saints, dinosaur movies, deep space, and "it's a date" were among the topics in the second round.

For the Final Jeopardy! round, Zhou correctly answered "what is 12 Angry Men" when asked "of the 14 roles in a production of this play that opened Broadway on Oct. 28, 2004, none were played by females."

Despite falling a dollar short, the Bethesda native is still coming home with some cash in her pockets, collecting $3,000 for the second-place finish.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.