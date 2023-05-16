Rollover Crash Can't Stop Robbery Suspects Fleeing From Montgomery Co. To DC In Stolen Car: PD

Shortly after 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, officers in Montgomery County were called to investigate an alleged convenience store robbery at the Dash-In Gas Station on New Hampshire Avenue.

The two implied they were armed and fled the store in a car reported stolen out of Arlington with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

Police in Montgomery County say that officers tracked down thy Hyundai, though the driver sped away, launching a pursuit that crossed into the District before coming to a crashing halt.

According to MPD officials, the pursuit ended at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning at North Capitol and New Hampshire Avenue NW when the driver lost control and overturned the vehicle, which landed on its roof.

One woman was extricated by DC Fire and EMS personnel from under the vehicle. She was taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries, according to officials.

The two other suspects were able to get out of the Santa Fe and ran away. No other injuries were reported.

