Police ID Driver Wanted For Hit-Run Crash That Hospitalized 3 Near Montgomery County Courthouse

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck and hospitalized three people near a Rockville courthouse on Thursday.

An alert was issued by the Rockville City Police Department regarding a crash that was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 in the area of the 100 block of East Montgomery Avenue.

Police say that the driver, Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles, 44, of Gaithersburg, fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV after striking the pedestrians.

According to officials, a 79-year-old woman, 18-year-old man, and 22-year-old man were hospitalized with what were described as "various injuries."

The 22-year-old has since been treated and released while the other two victims remain in serious condition on Thursday night.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Marquez-Aviles, who is now wanted for three counts each of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Marquez-Aviles or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Rockville City Police detectives by calling (240) 314-8938.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

