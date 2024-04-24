Gaithersburg resident Lawrence Clipper, 57, has been linked to a series of burglaries during the first week of March in the area of Redland Road, Montgomery Village Avenue, and Stedwick Road.

According to police, Clipper is accused of burglarizing and damaging property at these locations during his rash of robberies:

An Exterior ATM damage at the Bank of America in the 17500 block of Redland Road;

Forcing entry and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash at the Spice Lanka restaurant in the 17500 block of Redland Road;

Attempting to force entry into the Derwood Beer and Wine store in the 17600 block of Redland Road;

Forcing entry and stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the Vida Hair Salon in the 19100 block of Montgomery Village Avenue;

Forcing entry into the Dollar Tree, Moe’s Southwest Grill (and stole an undisclosed amount of money), Ledo’s Pizza and The Joint Chiropractic in the 19200 block of Montgomery Village Avenue;

Attempting to force entry into the Metro PCS in the 9900 block of Stedwick Road.

Each of the incidents were reported between Sunday, March 3 and Thursday, March 7.

On Thursday, March 14, Clipper was arrested on unrelated charges, and this week, detectives served him on a new warrant charging him with multiple counts of burglary, attempted burglary, and malicious destruction of property.

Clipper is being held at the Montgomery County Central processing Unit without bond. The robberies remain under review by investigators.

