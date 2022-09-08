Three Suspects At Large After Watch Pocket Commercial Burglary In Montgomery County: Police

Officials have released surveillance footage in connection to the burglary of a Watch Pocket store in Montgomery County, authorities say.

The burglary occurred at the store on the 10100 block of Colesville Road around 3:40 a.m., Sunday, July 17, according to Montgomery County police.

Police are offering up to a $10,000 reward for leads identifying the suspects, the department announced on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Three unknown suspects used a sledgehammer to break the front door of the Watch Pocket store to enter the business, police said.

Once the suspects were inside, they used the sledgehammer to break the glass display cases to steal an undisclosed amount of jewelry and watches worth an unknown amount of money.

The suspects are described as three young men of an unknown race, between 18 and 35 years old.

All three suspects wore face masks, and two wore gloves, according to investigators. Two of the suspects also wore gray and black clothing. The third suspect was wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and brown Timberland-style boots.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at (240) 773- 6870 or (240) 773- TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

To watch the footage, click here (or view above).

