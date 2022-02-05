Teenagers Who Sprayed Bleach In Woman's Eyes Wanted By Police (VIDEO)

Montgomery County Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone with information regarding a recent assault in Silver Spring.

Police responded for an assault that just occurred at the Wheaton Mall around 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15, police said.

Initial investigation showed the female victim was inside the mall when two other women approached her and pushed her to the ground.

One suspects then sprayed bleach in the victim's eyes and fled the scene, according to police. The suspects are described as two Black females in their late teens.

The first was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, a black bonnet and black and purple shoes while carrying a white purse.

The second was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and blue, black and white Nike high top sneakers with her hair in long black and blonde braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773- 5530 or 240-773-TIPS or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

