Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck In Bethesda (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
Montgomery County Police
Montgomery County Police Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Montgomery County Fire & EMS were on the scene of a pedestrian struck in Bethesda according to officials on Twitter

The incident happened in the 6400 block of Rockledge Drive, north of Democracy Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, May 7, officials said,

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Rockledge Drive was closed between Democracy Boulevard and Rock Spring Drive as a result, officials added. 

This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

