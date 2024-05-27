Man Hospitalized After Falling Off Horse In Montgomery County (Developing)

At approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, May 27, Montgomery County Fire and EMS personnel were called to the area of the 25100 block o Old Hundred Road near Thurston Road in Dickerson, where there was a reported injury involving a person who fell from a horse.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, one man was taken by first responders to Baltimore Shock Trauma for treatment of his injuries.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

