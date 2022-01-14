Contact Us
Police & Fire

MoCo Cyclist Struck By Garbage Truck Dies: Police

Joe Gomez
Email me
A Potomac Disposal Mack Trash Collection Truck
A Potomac Disposal Mack Trash Collection Truck Photo Credit: Flickr

A 61-year-old female cyclist is dead after being hit by a garbage truck on Jan. 14 in Montgomery County, according to police.

The collision happened at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of S. Frederick Avenue and S. Westland Drive in Gaithersburg.  

A Potomac Disposal Mack trash collection truck was making a right turn onto S. Frederick Avenue when it struck the cyclist at the crosswalk, according to Montgomery County Police.

The bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Shady Grove Hospital, where she died.

The victim's is from Gaithersburg, but her identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Police are investigating the accident.

