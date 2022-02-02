Man Fires Gun In Armed Robbery At 7-Eleven In Silver Spring: Police

A man fired a gun during an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Montgomery County, according to police.

An unidentified male pointed the gun at clerks of the convenience store located in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, demanded the key to the register, and fired a shot at the wall, Montgomery County Police said. The clerks then opened two registers and the suspect hopped the counter, took an undisclosed amount of money, then fled.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with an average build.

He was wearing a black ski mask, a brown jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773–5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Callers can remain anonymous.

