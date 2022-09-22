LA Woman Busted In Maryland Running Elaborate Lottery Scheme In Montgomery County

A California woman has been arrested after running an elaborate lottery scheme that stole money from Maryland residents, authorities say.

Daisy Castillo Badillo, 54, allegedly stole at least $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident after the scam this April, according to Montgomery County Police.

Detectives say that on the afternoon of Monday, April 4, a robbery was reported in the 4000 block of Aspen Hill Road in Silver Spring. The victim claimed that a suspect approached her parked vehicle and stated that he had a winning lottery ticket that he needed help claiming because of having an illegal immigration status, according to Montgomery County Police.

The victim was then approached by Badillo who offered to help them claim the ticket. The suspects then contacted a third suspect who posed as an employee for a lottery company and informed them that they had to pay money in order to claim the lottery prize, which the victim agreed to do.

The victim drove the suspects to the Bank of America in the 12100 block of Veirs Mill Road where the victim withdrew $9,000 to give to the suspects, and then drove to a second Bank of America in the 2600 block of University Boulevard West and withdrew an additional $4,500 to hand over to the suspects.

The suspects then told the victim that they needed to provide three bills to ensure that she was financially stable and to confirm her identity. The victim then drove to her home and gathered the requested documents. While the victim was inside, the suspects fled with the victim's money.

Detectives were able to gather evidence, including Badillo's fingerprints from the scene, that were confirmed to be Badillo after running the prints through a database.

Badillo's California address was located, and a warrant for her arrest was obtained, leading to her arrest by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The first suspect that approached the victim is described as a Hispanic male, with short black hair, approximately 25-years-old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 140 pounds, wearing jeans and a shirt with a white and black square design. The description of suspect three is unknown at this time.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Badillo was extradited to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, she was released on an unsecured personal bond.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims that have not contacted police and urge any victims or anyone with information to contact the 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-5530 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

