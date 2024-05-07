Adelphi native Jasmin Gimon, 25, has been identified as the driver who was killed in a rollover crash involving a man attempting to flee from police, according to officials, now her family is grappling with their new reality.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, two members of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office spotted a Dodge sedan speeding north on Rockville Pike near Flanders Avenue.

While attempting to locate the Dodge, the deputies came upon a two-vehicle crash involving that vehicle and a Honda, driven by Gimon, that was attempting to turn onto Rockville Pike from Twinbrook Parkway.

At the time of the crash, Gimon was heading home after working her shift at TGI Friday's on Rockville Pike after picking up gas.

Investigators say that Gimon was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in the Dodge was taken to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The other driver took off on foot, but was quickly apprehended by police.

Following her death, thousands of dollars have been raised on behalf of Gimon's family as they face unexpected costs for both her funeral and planned legal battle.

A graduate of Chesapeake High School in Pasadena in 2017, Gimon played volleyball and pursued her passion in the arts before attending Anne Arundel County Community College, where she was chosen as a featured artist for a massive wall mural at the Sarah E. Carter Builing in Glen Burnie.

"Jasmin was young, healthy and in the prime of her life," Zelandia Gimon said. "This was a tragedy that should never have happened.

"Many in the community have rallied around our family looking for a way to help with the unexpected costs of the funeral as well as the upcoming expenses for the legal battle ahead, hence why this (GoFundMe campaign) was created.

"We want to thank you for supporting Jasmin's memory and helping to assist to put her to rest with dignity as well as ensuring she receives the justice she deserves."

Gimon leaves behind her mother, father, stepmother, siblings, grandparents, and her two cats, Butters and Tubs.

"Jasmin had a dry sense of humor, loved art, hanging out with her friends, and her two cats," her obituary states. "Jasmin loved to travel, either within the US, to the Caribbean or around Europe and most recently expressed her desire to see Japan."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.