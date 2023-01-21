Hammer Time: Food Truck Robber Uses Tool In Takoma Park Heist, Police Say

Police say that a suspect is at large after brandishing a hammer and robbing a food truck in Montgomery County on Friday afternoon.

Officers from the Takoma Park Police Department responded at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue, where the owner of the Pupusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck reported an armed robber that had just occurred.

According to investigators, the suspect forced his way into the food truck through the service window with a hammer, at which point he took out a knife, ordered his victims to the floor, and stole property from the truck.

The suspect then fled the truck through the back door toward the back of a gas station, hopped a fence, and was last seen running through the woods in the direction of Sligo Mill Road, investigators say.

Police say that both the knife and hammer have been recovered, though the suspect remains at large.

The suspect was described as being a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-8 with a thin build. He was wearing dark clothing and a full mask at the time of the armed robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect has been asked to contact investigators at the Takoma Park Police Department by calling (301) 270-1100 and referencing case number 23003284.

The incident comes a week after a different food truck, Pupuseria Luisi, located nearby on New Hampshire Avenue was robbed by two armed Hispanic men. It is unclear if the two incidents are related.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.