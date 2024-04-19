Pedestrian Killed On I-270 Leads To Lane Closures In Montgomery County

At approximately 5:40 a.m. on April 19, first responders were called to a stretch of the interstate between exits 8 and 9 to investigate the fatal crash.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, the pedestrian was treated at the scene for traumatic, life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead.

The incident led to northbound lane closures on I-270 between Shady Grove and I-370. No details about the pedestrian has been released following the crash, which remains under investigation on Friday morning.

Traffic has since reopened.

More details are expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.