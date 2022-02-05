Contact Us
Driver Seriously Injured In Early Morning Bethesda Car Crash: Fire Officials

David Cifarelli
Photos of the crash
Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

One person has been hospitalized after an early morning single-car crash in Montgomery County, fire officials said.

The driver had to be pulled from their car after it flipped onto its side, Montgomery County Fire officials said on Twitter.

The crash happened in the 9700 block of Bellevue Drive in Bethesda around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, May 2, Montgomery County Fire officials said. 

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Officials added the driver was wearing a seatbelt, which likely reduced their risk for more serious injuries. 

