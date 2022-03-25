Contact Us
Police & Fire

DC Man Busted In Silver Spring For Carrying Firearm & Drugs: Police

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Raycoldo Brandon Jr. (left) and the gun recovered from his car (right)
Raycoldo Brandon Jr. (left) and the gun recovered from his car (right) Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

A man from Washington DC was busted in a Silver Spring shopping mall parking lot for carrying drugs and a weapon, authorities said. 

Raycoldo Brandon Jr., 23, has been arrested and charged for possessing controlled dangerous substances and a firearm, Montgomery County Police said.

Police found Brandon's white 2014 Mercedes Benz, which had an expired registration, while patrolling the Glenmont Shopping Center at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, police said. 

When officers approached the vehicle, they got a strong scent of marijuana and searched the car. Inside they found marijuana, oxycodone and a Ruger AR556 pistol, which was converted to fire 9 mm rounds, and an extended magazine, according to police. 

Brandon was subsequently arrested. The investigation is ongoing. 

