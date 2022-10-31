$10K Reward Still On The Table Months After Takoma Park Mechanic Shooting

A reward is still on the table in Maryland as police continue to investigate a Takoma Park murder that left a mechanic fatally shot by an unknown assailant, authorities say.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid was shot in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, around 11:05 a.m., Saturday, July 16, according to Takoma Park police.

Hamid was working as a mobile mechanic at the time of the shooting and was rushed to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect - described as a black man, wearing a white t-shirt, a dark baseball cap, and jeans - fled the parking lot on foot to Eastern Avenue where a white SUV was waiting.

The SUV then headed into D.C. on New Hampshire Avenue.

As the investigation continues, a $10,000 reward has been offered by police for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the shooting suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Earle at the Takoma Park Police Department by calling (301) 891-7127.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.