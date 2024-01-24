Officials React After OIG Releases Report Regarding Misconduct In Montgomery County Schools

The 20-page report was released by the Montgomery County OIG on Tuesday, Jan. 23 and was prompted by assertations regarding “inadequate response to the alleged misconduct” by former principal Dr. Joel Beidleman.

The review found “numerous issues with the manner in which MCPS and DCI handle and investigate complaints of employee misconduct,” as well as “many of the same deficiencies” that were “previously identified by other entities and reported to MCPS.”

Councilmember Kate Stewart, who represents Montgomery County's Fourth Council District, expressed her dissatisfaction with the results of the report in a post on X:

“It is clear there has been damage to the public trust and inaction has harmed our educators and MCPS families,” she writes.

Meanwhile, Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Evan Glass released a joint statement regarding the investigation.

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight said in a Wednesday, Jan. 24 statement that she is “grateful to Montgomery County Inspector General Megan Davey Limarzi and her team for their thorough and rigorous review of longstanding, systemic issues within MCPS.”

She was previously asked to step down from her position by the Board of Education, DCNewsNow reported.

A meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 8 to discuss the findings of the report and “push for the increased accountability and transparency from MCPS that our educators and families deserve,” Council President Friedson said in a joint statement with Vice President and Audit Committee Chair Stewart and Education and Culture Committee Chair Jawando.

“During the committee meeting, we will examine the inspector general’s findings including concerning deficiencies which the inspector general indicates were previously identified and reported to MCPS,” reads the statement.

“Additionally, we will work with the Board of Education and MCPS leadership to ensure that identified deficiencies are addressed in a timely and comprehensive manner."

