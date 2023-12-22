Overcast 42°

Non-Verbal Man Familiar With Mass Transit Reported Missing In Montgomery County

Concerns are mounting in Montgomery County as friends and family of a non-verbal man who may be mobile and has been reported missing for 24 hours.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
Eric Spriggs, 56, was reported missing shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 from the 11200 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, and now alarm bells are sounding for some.

An alert was issued by the Montgomery County Department of Police on Friday advising that Spriggs is non-verbal, but is familiar with mass transit.

Spriggs was described as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 200 pounds. He is bald and has brow eyes. 

According to police, Spriggs was last seen wearing a khaki hat, red and black plaid jacket, striped shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes while carrying an orange bag.

Officials say that police and family are now concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Spriggs or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Police by calling (301) 279-8000.

