Three Injured When Car Smashes Into Marijuana Dispensary In Germantown: Police

Three people were injured when a car went up in smoke after crashing into a marijuana dispensary in Montgomery County, according to police.

Officials say that the driver of the car and two others were injured when a black vehicle crashed through the front of Bloom Medicinals on Middlebrook Road in Germantown on Monday, Nov. 21.

Two of the injuries are considered critical, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

It is believed that the driver had a medical emergency before the crash.

Firefighters and building inspectors were called to the scene to evaluate the state of the structure, and police are actively investigating the crash.

No other information was immediately available. No potential charges against the drier have been announced.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

