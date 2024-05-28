Maryland State Police SUV Involved In Two Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County

First responders were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate at around 7:30 p.m. on May 27 to investigate a reported crash near Watkins Mill Road involving the police vehicle and another driver, leaving multiple lanes blocked in Montgomery County.

The crash left a police trooper and second driver with undisclosed injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening. Both vehicles suffered substantial damage.

Traffic was temporarily delayed for several miles while the drivers were evaluated and treated and the scene was cleared.

