Rodney Lee Gibson, 54, of Frederick, has been identified by Maryland State Police investigators as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash when he was driving his dump truck along the interstate in Clarksburg on Monday, May 13.

At approximately 10:10 a.m. on the day of the crash, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel were called to a stretch of I-270 near Route 109 to investigate a crash involving a van and Gibson's truck.

According to the preliminary investigation, the truck and a 2019 Ford Transit were involved in a collision, at which point Gibson struck a bridge abutment and overturned into a ravine.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

According to Gibson's obituary, he "enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his brothers and sisters, making sure his company truck was spotless and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends."

A public viewing for Gibson was held on Monday afternoon, and a Memorial Service was set for Tuesday morning. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Tributes from loved ones poured in following Gibson's unexpected death.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and state police issued a new alert on Wednesday, May 29 as they continue to probe the fatal incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam video has been asked to contact Master Trooper Jeremy Hite by emailing jeremy.hite@maryland.gov.

