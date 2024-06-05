One Killed, Several Injured In Three-Vehicle I-495 Crash In Silver Spring: State Police

Troopers were called at approximately 3 a.m. to the inner loop of I-495 near Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, where there was a reported three-vehicle crash.

According to the initial investigation, a 2005 Honda Accord struck a 2020 Jeep Wrangler and a 2007 Honda Civic while entering I-495 off a ramp from southbound Georgia Avenue.

One passenger in the Accord was killed in the crash.

The drivers of all three vehicles and two passengers in the Civic were transported to the hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Following the crash, the roadway was closed for several hours.

Roads were reopened at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officials said. The crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.